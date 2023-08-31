Greener Pastures

Exclusive: Ethiopia, Angola to join Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance

By David Whitehouse

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 31, 2023 11:10

Dr Stanford Chidziva of the University of Western Cape looks at hydrogen electrolyser unit at Namakwa Engineering, where Keren Energy first proved green hydrogen production was possible. (REUTERS/Esa Alexander)
Dr Stanford Chidziva of the University of Western Cape looks at hydrogen electrolyser unit at Namakwa Engineering, where Keren Energy first proved green hydrogen production was possible. (REUTERS/Esa Alexander)

The announcement, to be made at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, shows confidence in green hydrogen’s potential, says Jonas Moberg, CEO of the Global Green Hydrogen Organisation.

Ethiopia and Angola will be announced as new members of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance (AGHA) at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi from 4-6 September, Jonas Moberg, CEO of the Global Green Hydrogen Organisation, tells The Africa Report.

The decision by the governments of the two countries to come on board is a sign of their confidence in green hydrogen’s potential, and “sends a strong signal to the private sector”,  Moberg says.

READ MORE Green hydrogen: A path to African industrialisation or another false dawn?

The AGHA currently has Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia and South Africa as its members. The GGHO, led by Moberg, provides the alliance’s Nairobi-based secretariat. In its latest annual report, the organisation noted expanded engagement with other countries including Djibouti, suggesting that more new AGHA members may be on the cards.

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis, with water being separated into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Kenyan President William Ruto speaks as he takes part in a round table to discuss global economy during the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France on June 22, 2023. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

ticket to heaven

Kenya: Uproar over Ruto’s apparent death threat against sugar cartels The president’s statements might cost the East African country dearly, both on the political and the economic fronts.
© Sebastien Kadio-Morokro while receiving the Young CEO of the Year award during the Africa CEO Forum (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP)

clear vision

Premium badgeSébastien Kadio-Morokro boasts regional ambitions with Pétro Ivoire Having increased revenues in the family business tenfold in ten years, the 42-year-old is now preparing to acquire a company in West Africa.
The NSSF may choose to invest in the top five performing companies on the NSE. (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

chop chop

Premium badgeKenya’s National Social Security Fund culls struggling firms East African Portland Cement and Consolidated Bank are among four companies axed after the state pension fund reported a loss of KSh19bn in June.
A man works in a rice field in Nanan, Côte d’Ivoire. The country has increased its domestic production but still relies largely on imports. (REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon)

grain pain

Premium badgeIndia’s export cuts threaten West Africa’s rice supplies Export restrictions imposed by India, the world’s largest rice exporter, are complicating supplies to the region, especially Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea.