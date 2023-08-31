Exclusive: Ethiopia, Angola to join Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance

Ethiopia and Angola will be announced as new members of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance (AGHA) at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi from 4-6 September, Jonas Moberg, CEO of the Global Green Hydrogen Organisation, tells The Africa Report.

The decision by the governments of the two countries to come on board is a sign of their confidence in green hydrogen’s potential, and “sends a strong signal to the private sector”, Moberg says.

The AGHA currently has Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia and South Africa as its members. The GGHO, led by Moberg, provides the alliance’s Nairobi-based secretariat. In its latest annual report, the organisation noted expanded engagement with other countries including Djibouti, suggesting that more new AGHA members may be on the cards.

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis, with water being separated into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable