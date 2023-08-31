Ghana: Will the NPP prove Mahama wrong by sticking with Bawumia?

Mahamudu Bawumia has become the first sitting vice president of Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win an electoral college vote. His historic victory on 26 August over serial presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, a former trade minister, and other founding members of the NPP puts him in pole position to become the first northerner to lead the Akan-dominated party.

