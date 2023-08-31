CLIFF HANGER

Ghana: Will the NPP prove Mahama wrong by sticking with Bawumia?

By Kent Mensah

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 31, 2023 12:12

Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia hopes to ‘break the eight’. (AFP/Nipah Dennis)
Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia hopes to ‘break the eight’. (AFP/Nipah Dennis)

Mahamudu Bawumia could make history as the first vice president to go two full terms with a president and then take over as Ghana’s head of state.

Mahamudu Bawumia has become the first sitting vice president of Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win an electoral college vote. His historic victory on 26 August over serial presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, a former trade minister, and other founding members of the NPP puts him in pole position to become the first northerner to lead the Akan-dominated party.  

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Fighters ride in a vehicle moving in a military convoy accompanying the governor of Sudan’s Darfur State during a stopover in the eastern city of Gedaref while on the way to Port Sudan on August 30, 2023.

massive influx

Premium badgeIn Sudan’s east, murky arms trade thrives as war rages More than four months into Sudan’s devastating war, arms dealers are struggling to keep up with demand for a trade that is booming, at a deadly cost.
Kenyan President William Ruto speaks as he takes part in a round table to discuss global economy during the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France on June 22, 2023. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

ticket to heaven

Kenya: Uproar over Ruto’s apparent death threat against sugar cartels The president’s statements might cost the East African country dearly, both on the political and the economic fronts.
South Africa’s health minister, Joe Phaahla, says confidentiality was written into the contracts. (REUTERS/Shelley Christians)

time's up

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Covid-19 contracts disclosure may blow the lid off procurement corruption Today is the deadline for the government to reveal the details of its Covid-19 vaccine contracts, according to a landmark High Court judgement.
© Senegalese President Macky Sall during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on 17 June 2023. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa

candidate conundrum

Premium badgeDoes the far-left stand a chance in Senegal? Senegal’s socialist factions plan an alternative future for the country but will not forward a candidate to stand in the February 2024 presidential el...