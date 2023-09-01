Tug-of-war

Ghana: Advocates stand up to parliament’s push for anti-LGBTQ+ bill

By Jonas Nyabor

September 1, 2023

Ghana's speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, says the bill will be passed before the end of the year.
Ghana’s speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, says the bill will be passed before the end of the year. (Photo: Twitter @askbagbin)

The bill toughens punishments for same-sex relationships and gay rights advocacy, with sentences of up to 10 years.

The speaker of Ghana’s parliament, Alban Bagbin, has vowed to have the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed before the end of 2023, causing gay rights defenders to push harder in the opposite direction.

