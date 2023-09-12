projects suspended

Coup d’état in Niger: Is Niamey-Cotonou corridor a lost cause?

By Maher Hajbi

Posted on September 12, 2023 13:16

jad20230830-eco-benin-route-de-niamey-01-1256×628-1693408402 © The National Interstate Highway 2 (RNIE 2) runs from Cotonou to the border with Niger. Gabin Degan/CC BY-SA 4.0
The National Interstate Highway 2 (RNIE 2) runs from Cotonou to the border with Niger. Gabin Degan/CC BY-SA 4.0

With funding frozen since the Niger coup, a Niger-Benin road project to facilitate access of Nigerien goods has stalled.

A major player in American economic diplomacy on the continent, the American agency Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has announced that it is suspending its funding to Niger, including funds for the development of the Niamey-Cotonou corridor.

READ MORE The French ambassador at the heart of Niger’s tug-of-war

In September 2022, MCC approved its first regional grant agreement for Niger and Benin. The $504m grant was aimed at “reducing transport costs in the corridor from the port of Cotonou in Benin to Niamey, the capital of Niger”.

A lost financial windfall

Under this regional pact, Niger was to receive $302m, compared with $202m for Benin. The two countries also pledged $15m each to boost regional trade and thus accelerate “inclusive economic growth in the region through the Niamey-Cotonou corridor”.

Dedicated to the fight against poverty in developing countries, the American agency does not recognise the legitimacy of the new authorities in

Kenya is exerting efforts to push its coffee production, which once accounted for up to 40% of forex earnings in the country before plummeting.  
Earthquake-ravaged Morocco is set to host next month the first annual meetings of the Bretton Woods institutions on the continent since 1973.
The challenges facing Ghanaian onion traders are not isolated as cross-border traders from Nigeria and other neighbouring countries also suffer simila...
Airtel Uganda's IPO price tag is drawing investor scepticism with the mobile money business off the table.