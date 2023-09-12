Coup d’état in Niger: Is Niamey-Cotonou corridor a lost cause?

A major player in American economic diplomacy on the continent, the American agency Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has announced that it is suspending its funding to Niger, including funds for the development of the Niamey-Cotonou corridor.

In September 2022, MCC approved its first regional grant agreement for Niger and Benin. The $504m grant was aimed at “reducing transport costs in the corridor from the port of Cotonou in Benin to Niamey, the capital of Niger”.

A lost financial windfall

Under this regional pact, Niger was to receive $302m, compared with $202m for Benin. The two countries also pledged $15m each to boost regional trade and thus accelerate “inclusive economic growth in the region through the Niamey-Cotonou corridor”.

Dedicated to the fight against poverty in developing countries, the American agency does not recognise the legitimacy of the new authorities in