deep clean

In Gabon, anti-Bongo coup or internal clan purge?

By Mathieu Olivier

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 1, 2023 09:52

A torn campaign sign of Gabon’s now-deposed president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, in Libreville on 31 August 2023 © AFP
A torn campaign sign of Gabon’s now-deposed president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, in Libreville on 31 August 2023 © AFP

Close friends and former staff members of Ali Bongo Ondimba were arrested on 30 August. Almost all have something in common: close ties with the former president’s son, Noureddin Bongo-Valentin.

The coup hasn’t revealed all its secrets yet, and Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the general now leading the transitional government in Gabon, hasn’t fully explained his deeper reasons.

One thing is clear, though: The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) is targeting a segment of the old power structure, especially one man: Noureddin Bongo-Valentin (NBV).

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Hawa Mohamed Isack (R), 60, drinks water at a distribution point at Muuri camp, one of the 500 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in town, in Baidoa, Somalia on February 13, 2022.

Hot tempers

Premium badgeClimate change fuels fresh community clashes in Somalia Central Somali state of Galmudug is at the epicentre of climate-induced upheaval in the Horn of Africa where water scarcity threatens herders and vill...
A pro-Sonko protester during clashes with the police on 4 March 2021 in Dakar. © Leo Correa / AP / SIPA

distressed and deteriorating

Premium badgeUncertain future for Ousmane Sonko in Senegal Deprived of freedom, bereft of a party, struck off the electoral rolls, and hospitalised due to an ongoing hunger strike that he adamantly refuses to ...
Ghana’s speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, says the bill will be passed before the end of the year. (Photo: Twitter @askbagbin)

Tug-of-war

Premium badgeGhana: Advocates stand up to parliament’s push for anti-LGBTQ+ bill The bill toughens punishments for same-sex relationships and gay rights advocacy, with sentences of up to 10 years.
Algeria (L) and Morocco (R) are fighting over caftans, zelliges and the BRICS. (Photos by AFP)

he said, she said

Premium badgeAlgeria, Morocco and the blooper reel of discord There is no shortage of disputes between North African neighbours Algiers and Rabat, to the extent that the most trivial of issues can inflame tempers...