In Gabon, anti-Bongo coup or internal clan purge?

The coup hasn’t revealed all its secrets yet, and Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the general now leading the transitional government in Gabon, hasn’t fully explained his deeper reasons.
One thing is clear, though: The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) is targeting a segment of the old power structure, especially one man: Noureddin Bongo-Valentin (NBV).
