ties that blind

Fractured family: The Bongo siblings and Gabon’s turmoil

By Georges Dougueli

Posted on September 1, 2023 12:55

Pascaline Bongo and her younger brother, Ali Bongo Ondimba. (© Montage JA: bp.blospot.com; Gabonese presidency)
Could Pascaline Bongo Ondimba be linked to the coup d’état? The favourite daughter stepped aside for her younger brother to become president, but their relationship remained fractious.

If Pascaline Bongo Ondimba was hoping to stay out of the limelight when the Republican Guard and General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema deposed her brother, President Ali Bongo Ondimba, on 30 August, she didn’t stand a chance.

The day after the coup, oppositionist Albert Ondo Ossa accused the toppled leader’s sister of being “behind” Nguema, who will be sworn in on Monday, 4 September as head of the Gabonese transition. “This is a palace revolution. One Bongo has replaced another Bongo!” he added.

Is it credible? It is common knowledge that the brother and sister had a complex relationship, recounted in this article originally published on 12 July 2023 in Jeune Afrique.

Mood: twilight

Her discretion is remarkable. Pascaline Mferri Bongo Ondimba, 67, strives to go unnoticed. Since being released on 2 October 2019 from her quasi-honorary duties as the president’s high representative, she no

