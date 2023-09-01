Fractured family: The Bongo siblings and Gabon’s turmoil

If Pascaline Bongo Ondimba was hoping to stay out of the limelight when the Republican Guard and General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema deposed her brother, President Ali Bongo Ondimba, on 30 August, she didn’t stand a chance.

The day after the coup, oppositionist Albert Ondo Ossa accused the toppled leader’s sister of being “behind” Nguema, who will be sworn in on Monday, 4 September as head of the Gabonese transition. “This is a palace revolution. One Bongo has replaced another Bongo!” he added.

Is it credible? It is common knowledge that the brother and sister had a complex relationship, recounted in this article originally published on 12 July 2023 in Jeune Afrique.

Mood: twilight

Her discretion is remarkable. Pascaline Mferri Bongo Ondimba, 67, strives to go unnoticed. Since being released on 2 October 2019 from her quasi-honorary duties as the president’s high representative, she no