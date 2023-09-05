not in my name

Niger: How northern Nigeria holds back ECOWAS military action

By Dammy Matthew, In Kano

Posted on September 5, 2023 11:35

Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia January 22, 2017.
Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

ECOWAS military chiefs say they are ready to intervene in Niger, but a strong political lobby in Nigeria’s north is pushing back. Religious leaders, intellectuals and civil society say colonial boundaries are far weaker than the ties between Northern Nigeria and Niger.

“I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulamas (Islamic theologians),” said President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria during a recent meeting with representatives of the country’s northern Muslim establishment. Did they convince him to wait?

