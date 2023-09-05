Niger: How northern Nigeria holds back ECOWAS military action

“I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulamas (Islamic theologians),” said President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria during a recent meeting with representatives of the country’s northern Muslim establishment. Did they convince him to wait?

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In