Business as usual in Gabon, coup leaders tell investors, companies

By Sophie Eyégué, Sophie Eyégué

Posted on September 4, 2023 09:53

Henri-Claude Oyima, President of the Gabonese business federation and CEO of BGFIbank, is General Nguema’s cousin. (Photo ©BGFI)
Henri-Claude Oyima, President of the Gabonese business federation and CEO of BGFIbank, is General Nguema’s cousin. (Photo ©BGFI)

The day after the coup, the junta met with the Gabon business federation, headed by BGFIBank CEO Henri-Claude Oyima, General Oligui Nguema’s cousin.

“We need some reassurances,” Gabon’s business leaders said the day after the coup d’état. The junta did not waste time. After receiving more than 200 Gabonese business leaders on the afternoon of 31 August, the coup leaders issued a statement saying that it was business as usual in the West African state.

