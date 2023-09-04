Business as usual in Gabon, coup leaders tell investors, companies

“We need some reassurances,” Gabon’s business leaders said the day after the coup d’état. The junta did not waste time. After receiving more than 200 Gabonese business leaders on the afternoon of 31 August, the coup leaders issued a statement saying that it was business as usual in the West African state.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In