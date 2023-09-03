at loggerheads

Mohamed Al-Fayed: Egyptian tycoon who craved ‘establishment’ approval

By AFP

Posted on September 3, 2023 10:08

FILE PHOTO: Harrods chairman Mohamed Al-Fayed attends a news conference in London December 14, 2006 after the publication of The Operation Paget inquiry into the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed. (REUTERS/Stephen Hird)
FILE PHOTO: Harrods chairman Mohamed Al-Fayed attends a news conference in London December 14, 2006 after the publication of The Operation Paget inquiry into the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed. (REUTERS/Stephen Hird)

The businessman lived most of his life in Britain where he often hit the headlines, particularly after his son Dodi and Princess Diana died in a car crash.

Few things were beyond the reach of billionaire Egyptian tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed who has died at the age of 94.

Hotels, yachts and a football club were bought with ease but he never acquired the recognition he craved.

His son Dodi’s fateful relationship with princess Diana might have been the moment Fayed finally gained acceptance by the British ‘establishment’ elite.

Instead it marked his permanent estrangement after he insisted — without evidence — that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip had ordered the Paris car crash in which Diana and Dodi were killed to prevent her marrying a Muslim.

READ MORE UK targets Wagner’s gold in Africa

Fayed lived most of his life in Britain, where for decades he was never far from the headlines.

But to his frustration he was never granted UK citizenship nor admitted into the upper echelons of British society.

Fayed will be remembered most for his outspoken and often foul-mouthed manner, his revenge on the Conservative party, his controversial purchase of the Harrods department store, and his ownership of Fulham football club and the Ritz hotel in Paris.

With a business empire encompassing shipping, property, banking, oil, retail and construction, Fayed was also a philanthropist, whose foundation helped children in the UK, Thailand and Mongolia.

His gift for self-invention — he added the “Al-” prefix to his surname and a 1988 UK government report described his claims of wealthy ancestry as “completely bogus” — led segments of the British press to dub him the “Phoney Pharoah.”

Humble origins

Far from being the scion of a dynasty of cotton and shipping barons he made himself out to be, Fayed was the son of a poor Alexandrian school-teacher who, after an early venture flogging lemonade, set out in business selling sewing machines.

He later had the good luck to start working for the arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, who recognised his business abilities and employed him in his furniture export business in Saudi Arabia.

He became an advisor to the Sultan of Brunei in the mid-1960s and moved to Britain in the 1970s.

Fayed bought the Ritz in 1979 with his brother and the pair snapped up Harrods six years later after a long and bitter takeover battle with British businessman Roland “Tiny” Rowland.

A subsequent government investigation into the takeover, officially published in 1990, found that Fayed and his brother had been dishonest about their wealth and origins to secure the takeover.

READ MORE UK-Africa Investment Summit announced for April 2024

They called the claims unfair. Five years later, his first application for British citizenship was rejected.

Revenge followed swiftly. Soon after, Fayed told the press that he had paid Conservative MPs to ask questions in parliament on his behalf.

This brought down two prominent politicians, while Fayed also exposed Cabinet minister Jonathan Aitken’s involvement in a Saudi arms deal.

Aitken was later jailed for perjury and perverting the course of justice.

Paris tragedy

The defining tragedy of Fayed’s life came in August 1997: Dodi and Princess Diana died when a car driven by one of Fayed’s employees, chauffeur Henri Paul, crashed in a Paris road tunnel.

© FILE PHOTO: Diana, Princess of Wales is captured in this security video footage entering the Ritz Hotel in Paris prior to a dinner with Dodi Al-Fayed on 30 August 1997.The video was released on 5 September 1997 by Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed. (REUTERS/Reuters TV)

For years afterwards, Fayed refused to accept the deaths were the result of speeding and intoxication by Paul, who also died.

The distraught Fayed accused the royal family of being behind the deaths and commissioned two memorials to the couple at Harrods.

READ MORE Will Britain return Ghana’s stolen gold and artefacts?

One, unveiled in 1998, was a kitsch pyramid-shaped display with photos of Diana and Dodi, a wine glass purported to be from their final dinner and a ring that he claimed his son bought for the princess.

The other, a copper statue of the couple releasing an albatross, was entitled “Innocent Victims” –- a reflection of his view that Dodi and Diana “were murdered”.

Fayed’s claims against the royal family came at a price.

Harrods lost a royal warrant bestowed by Prince Philip in 2000 after what Buckingham Palace called “a significant decline in the trading relationship” between the prince and the store.

Later that year, Fayed ordered the removal of all remaining royal warrants — effectively a regal seal of approval — for supplying the queen, queen mother and Prince Charles, the now King Charles III.

The Establishment “dislike my outspokenness and determination to get the truth”, he said, as he announced his exile to Switzerland in 2003 because of his claims and what he said was the “unfair” treatment at the hands of the tax authorities.

Sporting success

Fayed sold Harrods in 2010 to the investment arm of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund for a reported £1.5 billion ($2.2 billion), although it was once reported he wanted to remain there even in death.

He told the Financial Times in 2002 that he wanted his body to be put on display in a glass mausoleum on Harrods roof “so people can come and visit me”.

Despite his paranoia, secrecy and eccentricities, Fayed’s success with the prestige department store was undeniable.

Within a decade of his taking over, sales increased by 50% and profits rose from £16 million to £62 million.

READ MORE British International Investment bets on innovation under Africa boss Chijiutomi

Other successes included at Fulham, which he transformed from a struggling outfit into an top-flight side. But even here he was ridiculed and he eventually sold up.

He claimed in 2014 they were relegated because a giant statue he had commissioned of Michael Jackson outside the ground was removed.

Critics, he said characteristically, “can go to hell”.

According to Forbes list of the world’s billionaires, Fayed was worth $1.9 billion in November 2022.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

© Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by BADRU KATUMBA / AFP)

Awkward Dance

Premium badgeUganda hangs in with World Bank despite funding suspension over anti-LGBT law Despite Uganda’s president threatening to abandon the World Bank after it froze aid over the anti-gay law, pragmatism is prevailing for now. The count...
Hawa Mohamed Isack (R), 60, drinks water at a distribution point at Muuri camp, one of the 500 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in town, in Baidoa, Somalia on February 13, 2022.

Hot tempers

Premium badgeClimate change fuels fresh community clashes in Somalia Central Somali state of Galmudug is at the epicentre of climate-induced upheaval in the Horn of Africa where water scarcity threatens herders and vill...
A pro-Sonko protester during clashes with the police on 4 March 2021 in Dakar. © Leo Correa / AP / SIPA

distressed and deteriorating

Premium badgeUncertain future for Ousmane Sonko in Senegal Deprived of freedom, bereft of a party, struck off the electoral rolls, and hospitalised due to an ongoing hunger strike that he adamantly refuses to ...
A torn campaign sign of Gabon’s now-deposed president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, in Libreville on 31 August 2023 © AFP

deep clean

Premium badgeIn Gabon, anti-Bongo coup or internal clan purge? Close friends and former staff members of Ali Bongo Ondimba were arrested on 30 August. Almost all have something in common: close ties with the forme...