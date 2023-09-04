South Africa: Will Ace Magashule’s new party eat ANC’s, EFF’s lunch?

With his new political party, Ace Magashule has vowed to harm his former paymaster, the African National Congress (ANC), but observers say he may only end up encroaching into a tiny fraction of fellow defector Julius Malema’s turf.

Severing ties?

“The Free State province is already in the bag,” Magashule boasted on Wednesday last week, saying ANC branches in the bellwether Free State province, where he was premier and strongman for a decade, are privately loyal to him.