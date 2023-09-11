women power

Liberia: Former UN envoy steps up to unseat President Weah in elections

By Darlington Porkpa

Posted on September 11, 2023 10:14

© Liberia 2023 presidential candidate Sara Beysolow Nyanti. (Facebook)
Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the female presidential candidate on the ticket of the African Liberation League, is optimistic of blocking Weah’s second term.

Twenty presidential candidates, including Nyanti, are vying for the nation’s top job. About 2.4 million voters will decide on 10 October whether to grant incumbent George Weah a second term or elect a new president.

