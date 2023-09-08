Liquid Assets

South Africa, Zimbabwe secondary exchanges open deeper African markets

By Chipo Muwowo

Posted on September 8, 2023 10:04

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange launched in 2020 as part of a planned special economic zone around the world famous waterfalls.
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange launched in 2020 as part of a planned special economic zone around the world famous waterfalls.

The rapid growth of secondary stock exchanges in South Africa and Zimbabwe is creating a new path for further liquidity in intra-Africa trading.

South African industrial conglomerate Barloworld in June completed a secondary listing on the A2X exchange, a Cape Town-based stock exchange that launched in 2017.

“The listing gives shareholders the opportunity to transact on a lower-cost platform in South Africa,” says A2X CEO Kevin Brady. “These include added liquidity, lower exchange fees and narrower spreads.”

