South Africa, Zimbabwe secondary exchanges open deeper African markets

South African industrial conglomerate Barloworld in June completed a secondary listing on the A2X exchange, a Cape Town-based stock exchange that launched in 2017.
“The listing gives shareholders the opportunity to transact on a lower-cost platform in South Africa,” says A2X CEO Kevin Brady. “These include added liquidity, lower exchange fees and narrower spreads.”
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In