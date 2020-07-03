The pandemic made migrant farmworkers in Italy “essential” overnight—but without labor rights, they’ve been forced to live and work in conditions that have been described as modern slavery.
Now, @aboubakar_soum is helping the workers organize to demand real and lasting change: pic.twitter.com/WVnGg5ciaH
Ethiopia: Turmoil over Hachalu’s burial reignites mass Oromo protests
The issue of where to bury Hachalu Hundessa , the popular Oromo musician who was shot in Addis Ababa on 29 June, has reignited protests after the government sought to have him buried in his birthplace of Ambo, 124 kilometres west of the capital.