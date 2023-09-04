green growth

Kenya: Ruto urges Africa climate summit to invest in the continent

By AFP, The Africa Report

Posted on September 4, 2023 09:38

Kenyan President William Ruto opens the first Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi on 4 September 2023. (Photo: Luis Tato / AFP)
Africa can ‘guide the globe’ on climate action, president says at opening of summit aimed at reframing the continent as a renewable energy powerhouse.

The first Africa Climate Summit comes ahead of a flurry of diplomatic meetings leading to the November COP28 climate summit in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, which will likely be dominated by clashing visions for the world’s energy future.

