president's frenemy

Former Cameroon TV head speaks about prison ordeal

By Yves Plumey Bobo

Posted on September 12, 2023 15:19

Amadou Vamoulké, the former head of Cameroonian public television, CRTV, in 2010. © Jean Pierre Kepseu/Panapress / Maboup
Amadou Vamoulké, the former head of Cameroonian public television, CRTV, in 2010. © Jean Pierre Kepseu/Panapress / Maboup

On 29 July 2016, Amadou Vamoulké, the former director of Cameroonian public television, was imprisoned on suspicion of embezzlement of public funds.

Personally named to head the public television and radio service by President Paul Biya in 2005, he fell from favour.

His incarceration marked the beginning of an extraordinary legal ordeal, characterised by more than 100 court appearances. He shares his story with The Africa Report.

