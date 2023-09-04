verdict incoming

Nigeria: Inside the minds of the judges who will seal Tinubu’s fate

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 4, 2023 17:14

Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar. (Photos: TAR)
Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar. (Photos: TAR)

As Nigeria awaits the Wednesday verdict in the case against President Bola Tinubu’s election victory, kill the suspense by reading our expert’s analysis of the six pillars of the Obi & Atiku case.

In less than 48 hours President Bola Tinubu will know if he remains Nigeria’s head of state.

Presidential contenders Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party have for the past four months been trying to convince a panel of five judges to upturn Tinubu’s electoral victory. The lawyers have presented their cases and the judges are now deliberating.

READ MORE Tinubu’s relocation to Abuja ignites power struggle in Lagos

Both Obi and Atiku are challenging Tinubu’s victory based on the credibility of the poll as well as his qualification. They want the court to disqualify the president and/or declare a rerun. 

Since Nigeria adopted the Presidential system of government in 1979, no court has ever upturned the result of a presidential poll, even when such elections had credibility issues or when winners were declared without fulfilling all conditions. However, at the sub-national level, the courts have removed no fewer than 12 governors within the same period.

So what might happen in the case against Tinubu? We ask an Appeal Court judge and other legal experts.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu being sworn in on 29 May 2023 in Abuja. © REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

come in, please

Tinubu recalls ambassadors in push for ‘efficiency’ Since taking office in May, Tinubu has announced a series of reforms aimed at revitalising the economy and spurring investment.
Saddam Haftar, son of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar

bad to the bone

Premium badgeLibya: 10 things you need to know about Saddam Haftar Despite his fiery reputation, the youngest sibling of Khalifa Haftar, ruler of eastern Libya, is now seen as a possible successor.
FILE PHOTO: Gabonese military appear on television as they announce that they have seized power following President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s re-election, in this screengrab obtained by Reuters.

Watching, waiting

Premium badgeHow will Bongo’s fall affect Biya, Obiang and Sassou? While most of Gabon’s neighbouring leaders have not officially commented on the coup d’état, they are keeping a close eye on developments.
Henri-Claude Oyima, President of the Gabonese business federation and CEO of BGFIbank, is General Nguema’s cousin. (Photo ©BGFI)

prevailing uncertainty

Premium badgeBusiness as usual in Gabon, coup leaders tell investors, companies The day after the coup, the junta met with the Gabon business federation, headed by BGFIBank CEO Henri-Claude Oyima, General Oligui Nguema’s cousin.