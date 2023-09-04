Tinubu recalls ambassadors in push for ‘efficiency’

come in, please

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has recalled the country’s ambassadors from abroad as part of steps to rejig his new administration and ensure efficiency in the foreign service.

Since taking office in May, Tinubu has announced a series of reforms aimed at revitalising the economy and spurring investment, but the initiatives have caused a short-term surge in living costs.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said late Saturday that the recall was issued after Tinubu’s “careful study” of situations at Nigerian consulate offices and embassies worldwide.

“The president is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality will henceforth characterise foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike,” he said.

But Nigeria’s permanent representatives to the United Nations in New York and Geneva were exempted from the recall, because of the UN General Assembly being held later this month.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar also said that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors had been recalled, raising the prospect that new envoys will be appointed or existing ones redeployed elsewhere.

Tinubu, elected in February in a vote that opponents are still contesting in court, faces a myriad of challenges including huge foreign debt, a weak currency and high inflation and unemployment, as well as widespread insecurity.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

In particular he removed fuel subsidies, causing a jump in transportation costs.

He also triggered a massive depreciation in the value of the naira by abolishing multiple exchange rates for the naira, effectively floating the currency on the open market.