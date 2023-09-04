come in, please

Tinubu recalls ambassadors in push for ‘efficiency’

By AFP

Posted on September 4, 2023 16:26

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu being sworn in on 29 May 2023 in Abuja. © REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu being sworn in on 29 May 2023 in Abuja. © REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Since taking office in May, Tinubu has announced a series of reforms aimed at revitalising the economy and spurring investment.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has recalled the country’s ambassadors from abroad as part of steps to rejig his new administration and ensure efficiency in the foreign service.

Since taking office in May, Tinubu has announced a series of reforms aimed at revitalising the economy and spurring investment, but the initiatives have caused a short-term surge in living costs.

Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said late Saturday that the recall was issued after Tinubu’s “careful study” of situations at Nigerian consulate offices and embassies worldwide.

READ MORE Flutterwave targets Australia’s struggling African diaspora

“The president is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality will henceforth characterise foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike,” he said.

But Nigeria’s permanent representatives to the United Nations in New York and Geneva were exempted from the recall, because of the UN General Assembly being held later this month.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar also said that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors had been recalled, raising the prospect that new envoys will be appointed or existing ones redeployed elsewhere.

READ MORE Tinubu’s relocation to Abuja ignites power struggle in Lagos

Tinubu, elected in February in a vote that opponents are still contesting in court, faces a myriad of challenges including huge foreign debt, a weak currency and high inflation and unemployment, as well as widespread insecurity.

In particular he removed fuel subsidies, causing a jump in transportation costs.

He also triggered a massive depreciation in the value of the naira by abolishing multiple exchange rates for the naira, effectively floating the currency on the open market.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

Saddam Haftar, son of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar

bad to the bone

Premium badgeLibya: 10 things you need to know about Saddam Haftar Despite his fiery reputation, the youngest sibling of Khalifa Haftar, ruler of eastern Libya, is now seen as a possible successor.
FILE PHOTO: Gabonese military appear on television as they announce that they have seized power following President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s re-election, in this screengrab obtained by Reuters.

Watching, waiting

Premium badgeHow will Bongo’s fall affect Biya, Obiang and Sassou? While most of Gabon’s neighbouring leaders have not officially commented on the coup d’état, they are keeping a close eye on developments.
Henri-Claude Oyima, President of the Gabonese business federation and CEO of BGFIbank, is General Nguema’s cousin. (Photo ©BGFI)

prevailing uncertainty

Premium badgeBusiness as usual in Gabon, coup leaders tell investors, companies The day after the coup, the junta met with the Gabon business federation, headed by BGFIBank CEO Henri-Claude Oyima, General Oligui Nguema’s cousin.
Ace Magashule, ousted from South Africa’s ruling African National Congress, has created a new party, the African Congress for Transformation. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

time to eat

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Will Ace Magashule’s new party eat ANC’s, EFF’s lunch? Ace Magashule, the expelled ANC secretary general, has created the African Congress for Transformation party, jostling for political space.