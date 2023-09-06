headlong rush

Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon… milling industry remains resilient despite pressure

By Estelle Maussion

Posted on September 6, 2023 09:18

A woman pours maize into a bucket at a mill in Adjame, Abidjan July 25, 2011. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon (IVORY COAST – Tags: BUSINESS FOOD)
Amid supply difficulties stemming from the Ukraine conflict and heightened competition, the milling sector is navigating a challenging path in West and Central Africa. Yet, its dynamism remains resilient.

Intense competition, an ongoing major transaction, investments to boost production or diversify operations. Crises have been unfolding the past years – the latest of which emanating from the Ukraine conflict, causing difficulties with wheat supplies. Yet the vibrancy of the milling industry on the continent, notably in West and Central Africa, has remained intact.

