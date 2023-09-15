Liberia’s Unity Party claims presidential candidate was illegally tracked

The Unity Party (UP) issued a statement from spokesperson Mohammed Ali that their presidential candidate, former vice president Joseph Boakai, was illegally tracked using government information for the purposes of claiming he was deathly ill.

