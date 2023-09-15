alive & kicking

Liberia’s Unity Party claims presidential candidate was illegally tracked

By Dounard Bondo

September 15, 2023

Joseph Boakai, presidential candidate of the Unity Party (UP), in Monrovia, Liberia, 2017. (Reuters/Thierry Gouegnon)
It is less than a month before the Liberian elections, and one opposition party says the ruling party has tried to besmirch their presidential candidate’s campaign.

The Unity Party (UP) issued a statement from spokesperson Mohammed Ali that their presidential candidate, former vice president Joseph Boakai, was illegally tracked using government information for the purposes of claiming he was deathly ill.

