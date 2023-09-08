More than 10,000 seats in August 2022, less than 5,000 the following year. For Air France, the suspension of flights between Paris and Bamako, in effect since 7 August, is far from painless, and for good reason.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In