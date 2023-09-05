Who’s who in Moroccan businessman Adil Douiri’s power network?

In June, Mutandis founder Adil Douiri bought Risma’s shares (33%) in the hotel operator Accor’s Moroccan subsidiary. Accor has 39 establishments with a total capacity of 6,000 rooms and is developing four new hotel projects.



“I prefer to talk about companies and projects rather than myself. And even less about other people,” says Adil Douiri.

The co-founder of Casablanca Finance Group (CFG), the most prominent investment bank in Morocco, he was part of G14 think tank from 1996-1999, created by King Hassan II to draw up the country’s growth strategy. The powerful businessman was in government from 2002-2007 as minister for tourism, and in March 2008 founded Mutandis group, operating in the consumer, food and automobile markets.

For the acquisition of the Accor shares he created a new company, Mutris, whose ownership he has not disclosed. The statutes only list Souad Benbachir Hassani,