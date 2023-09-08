Trained at the Royal Military Academy in Meknes, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema spent many years in Morocco, and knows the country well.

The 48-year-old army general, who previously commanded the Republican Guard, was appointed president of Gabon by the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) following the putsch that toppled Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Oligui Nguema spent many years in the Kingdom, first in Rabat, where he was sent as military attaché in 2009 after the death of Bongo senior, for whom he served as aide-de-camp.

He also lived in Meknès, where he was a product of the Royal Military Academy (ARM), which has seen most of the Moroccan army’s top brass pass through its ranks.

