How Gabon’s Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema established ties in Morocco

By Fadwa Islah

Gabon’s new strongman who brought down Ali Bongo Ondimba was once a military attaché in Rabat where he forged strong personal ties.

Trained at the Royal Military Academy in Meknes, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema spent many years in Morocco, and knows the country well.

The 48-year-old army general, who previously commanded the Republican Guard, was appointed president of Gabon by the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) following the putsch that toppled Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Oligui Nguema spent many years in the Kingdom, first in Rabat, where he was sent as military attaché in 2009 after the death of Bongo senior, for whom he served as aide-de-camp.

He also lived in Meknès, where he was a product of the Royal Military Academy (ARM), which has seen most of the Moroccan army’s top brass pass through its ranks.

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz from Mauritius, Comorian Azali Assoumani and Nigerien general Abdourahamane Tiani — who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July —

