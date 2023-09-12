In DRC, president reopens roads around Kabila’s residence

The move comes on orders from President Félix Tshisekedi. The street had been closed to the public during his time in power. This is the former president’s official residence, which also serves as his office.

Agents from the ministry of urban planning and housing, accompanied by elements of the Republican Guard and the military police, reopened the avenues around Joseph Kabila’s home earlier this month.

Republican Guard Commander Kabi Kiriza Ephraïm issued the directive to the Urban Planning and Housing Minister Pius Muabilu Mbayu Mukala in a note dated 31 August that we were able to review.

‘Incessant provocations’

In the letter, the senior officer states that on the instructions of “supreme commander” Tshisekedi, the avenues des États-Unis et de la Vallée in the Basoko/Gombe district, and Bumba/Macampagne in the commune of Ngaliema, must be reopened.

These avenues, he points out, have