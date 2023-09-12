BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS

In DRC, president reopens roads around Kabila’s residence

By Jeune Afrique

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 12, 2023 12:28

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila at his farm in Kingakati, 50km east of Kinshasa, 10 December 2018. © JOHN WESSELS/AFP
Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila at his farm in Kingakati, 50km east of Kinshasa, 10 December 2018. © JOHN WESSELS/AFP

The barriers have been removed at all entrances to former Congolese president Joseph Kabila’s Kinshasa residence, GLM.

The move comes on orders from President Félix Tshisekedi. The street had been closed to the public during his time in power. This is the former president’s official residence, which also serves as his office.

Agents from the ministry of urban planning and housing, accompanied by elements of the Republican Guard and the military police, reopened the avenues around Joseph Kabila’s home earlier this month.

READ MORE Life after power: Joseph Kabila, the gentleman farmer

Republican Guard Commander Kabi Kiriza Ephraïm issued the directive to the Urban Planning and Housing Minister Pius Muabilu Mbayu Mukala in a note dated 31 August that we were able to review.

‘Incessant provocations’

In the letter, the senior officer states that on the instructions of “supreme commander” Tshisekedi, the avenues des États-Unis et de la Vallée in the Basoko/Gombe district, and Bumba/Macampagne in the commune of Ngaliema, must be reopened.

These avenues, he points out, have

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala, correspondent for Jeune Afrique in Kinshasa. (Photo: JA)

Freedom now

Premium badgeDRC: Jeune Afrique correspondent arrested in Kinshasa Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala, Jeune Afrique’s correspondent in Kinshasa, has been in custody since in Friday, accused of ‘disseminating false information...
People wait outside, at the Marrakech-Menara airport, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Into Africa

Premium badgeWorld Bank, IMF set to return to Africa after 50 years despite Morocco’s quake Earthquake-ravaged Morocco is set to host next month the first annual meetings of the Bretton Woods institutions on the continent since 1973.
Kenyan legislators inside Parliament.(Reuters/Monicah Mwangi)

sliced thin

Kenya: MPs push for 11 new counties to fight political marginalisation More than 20 Members of Parliament are pushing for the creation of 11 new counties to address what they describe as critical constitutional matters.
A soldier from the French Gendarmerie’s Special Intervention Unit (USIGN) in front of an NH90 Caiman helicopter at the Ouallam military base, Niger, on 15 July 2022. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP

WAR TALK

Premium badgeNiger accuses Paris of invasion plan as Macron rejects calls for French withdrawal Over the weekend, Niger accused France of amassing military forces in several West African countries, as relations between Niamey and Paris plunge fur...