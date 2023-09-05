Tinubu’s first 100 days: Strong start gives way to uncertainty

Ending fuel subsidies at a stroke and calling for an end to the chaotic forex policy made everyone sit up at Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration speech a hundred days ago. It showed him as a bold risk-taker, even a serious reformer – quite contrary to the image of a shadowy political godfather cultivated by his opponents.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In