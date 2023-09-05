POLITICAL PYROTECHNICS

Tinubu’s first 100 days: Strong start gives way to uncertainty

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on September 5, 2023 15:48

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu arrives for the venue of the 5th mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union, at the United Nations (UN) offices in Gigiri, Nairobi, on July 16, 2023.
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu arrives for the venue of the 5th mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union, at the United Nations (UN) offices in Gigiri, Nairobi, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

Nigeria has high hopes for its new president, and the markets have rewarded his reforms with a ratings upgrade. But criticism over his cabinet selection and the divided ECOWAS response over the Niger coup have cast a pall.

Ending fuel subsidies at a stroke and calling for an end to the chaotic forex policy made everyone sit up at Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration speech a hundred days ago. It showed him as a bold risk-taker, even a serious reformer – quite contrary to the image of a shadowy political godfather cultivated by his opponents.

