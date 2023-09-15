On track

DRC elections will be held 20 December, come what may, agency says

By Socrate Nsimba

Posted on September 15, 2023

The president of the Commission électorale nationale Indépendante (CENI), Denis Kadima, on 1 September 2023. ©TWITTER CENI-RDC
By convoking voters to the December presidential election, DRC’s electoral commission has committed to respecting the constitutional timeframe despite skepticism from the opposition and civil society.

Forget the naysayers.

Denis Kadima, the chairman of Democratic Republic of Congo’s Independent National Electoral Commission — CENI in French — has officially summoned voters to the presidential poll on 20 December with a promise to run free and fair elections.

“To those prophets of doom who hope and loudly assert that the CENI will be the cause of a violent post-electoral conflict, which would justify serious political instability and lead to an undemocratic regime change, we simply reply in two words: Without effect,” Kadima said from the commission’s headquarters on 1 September.

The intended recipients of his message?  The observation mission of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo and the Church of Christ in Congo.

‘Citizen audit’

On 3 August, while Kadima was meeting Acting US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, a delegation from this observer mission – led by Bishop

