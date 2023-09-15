DRC elections will be held 20 December, come what may, agency says

Forget the naysayers.

Denis Kadima, the chairman of Democratic Republic of Congo’s Independent National Electoral Commission — CENI in French — has officially summoned voters to the presidential poll on 20 December with a promise to run free and fair elections.

“To those prophets of doom who hope and loudly assert that the CENI will be the cause of a violent post-electoral conflict, which would justify serious political instability and lead to an undemocratic regime change, we simply reply in two words: Without effect,” Kadima said from the commission’s headquarters on 1 September.

The intended recipients of his message? The observation mission of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo and the Church of Christ in Congo.

‘Citizen audit’

On 3 August, while Kadima was meeting Acting US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, a delegation from this observer mission – led by Bishop