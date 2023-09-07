Guinea’s deposed Alpha Condé in Istanbul, a well-connected exile

To mark the second anniversary of Guinea’s coup d’état of 5 September 2021 and his arrest by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya’s special forces, deposed president Alpha Condé shared a ‘tribute to the martyrs’ with his close friends and loyal militants in his network.

He posted names of the 14 members of the presidential guard – including their leader, Colonel Yemoiba Camara – who were killed during the assault on the Sékhoutouréya palace, along with shots of bloody corpses taken in a hospital corridor.

The message the former president is sending from his exile in Istanbul seems to be that the only bloody coup that West Africa has seen in recent years was the one that overthrew him – and the international community would do well to remember this.

Turkish idyll?

Condé, 85, has been living in a villa on the shores of the Bosphorus provided by Turkish company Albayrak since May 2022. He displays a