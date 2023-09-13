Mining, energy, construction: Where in Africa is it best to invest?

Following an agreement in principle with the Guinean authorities in March, partners Rio Tinto and Winning Consortium Simandou in August signed construction agreements for the railway and port of a mining mega-project.

