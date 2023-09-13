Gabon: Nguema charms the masses as he takes up residence at presidential palace

As Nguema was being sworn in earlier this month, the people of Gabon had a bird’s eye view of the ceremony, which they watched on a giant outdoor screen.
“Before, whenever things happened at the Palace, we weren’t in attendance,” said Hurlene.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In