From DRC to Madagascar, Japan weaves its web with critical metals

More known for discretion, unlike its Chinese neighbour, Japan has embarked on a charm offensive on the continent to carve out a place for itself within the African Metal Club.

The Japanese archipelago’s wing for raw materials, the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), formalised a series of contracts in August to boost its supplies of minerals essential to the energy transition.

Accompanied by Japan’s minister of economy, trade and industry (METI), Nishimura Yasutoshi, JOGMEC representatives made a summer tour of five southern African countries.

While in Angola and Madagascar, the Japanese delegation was content to initiate opportunities for cooperation in DRC, Namibia and Zambia. The Asian island state reached a series of agreements with the local authorities.

Battle for critical minerals

At a time when the global battle for critical minerals is in full swing between China and the United States, Japan has pledged to invest $1bn to explore for rare minerals in DRC, a country rich in cobalt, lithium and copper.

In Zambia and Namibia, a memorandum of understanding has been signed to develop exploration and exploitation operations by Japanese companies, ensuring the supply of essential minerals to the Japanese archipelago.

During a visit to Tokyo in April, the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, called on Japanese investors to invest more in the African mining sector.

For the AfDB boss, “the continent holds the key to the global transition to electric vehicles thanks to its abundant mineral and metal deposits”.

Africa receives less than 0.1% of Japan’s FDI

“Faced with competition from China, Japan wants to multiply its sources of supply, as the country has a growing need to supply its technological and industrial sector with minerals,” says Cameroonian consultant Honoré Justin Mondomobe.

The pan-African market specialist believes that “setting up processing plants for critical minerals will be of greater benefit to producing countries”.

While the number of Japanese companies in Africa has risen from 520 in 2010 to 900 in 2020, the continent accounts for less than 0.1% of Japan’s global foreign direct investment of $2trn, according to AfDB figures.

Furthermore, the volume of exports and imports between African countries and the Japanese archipelago remains below 2%.