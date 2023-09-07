Breaking Logjam

Ethiopia: BII-FMO lending facility to Dashen Bank can be catalyst for Ethiopian exports

By David Whitehouse

September 7, 2023

Workers remove coffee beans that did not meet the necessary grading in Holiso cooperative of Shebedino district in Sidama © Agricultural workers at the Holiso cooperative in Shebedino district in Sidama, Ethiopia November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
Agricultural workers at the Holiso cooperative in Shebedino district in Sidama, Ethiopia November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

The initiative targets agriculture, which accounts for about 90% of Ethiopia’s foreign currency export earnings, employs 80% of the population and contributes 39% to GDP.

British International Investment (BII) aims to help kickstart Ethiopian agricultural exports via a new lending facility to Dashen Bank, BII’s Africa Coverage director Vivianne Infante tells The Africa Report

