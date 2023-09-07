Locked land

Nigeria: 45-year-old land law discourages potential investors

By Odinaka Anudu

Posted on September 7, 2023 09:39

Fertile ground: Farmland surrounding the Nghar village, Plateau State. (Stefan Heunis/AFP)
Local and foreign investors are frustrated by the 1978 Act that allows politicians to take land from communities and companies without compensation.

A 45-year-old Nigerian land law that bestows powers on politicians ignores corporate interests and drives off critical investors, critics say. The Land Use Act of 1978 vests property powers on elected state governors who are expected to hold land in public trust.

However, the governors can revoke the right of occupancy for “overriding public interests”.

