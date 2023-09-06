Zimbabwe: CCC approaches SADC to push for fresh polls

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) abandoned the litigation route to challenge the 23 August reportedly irregular elections, saying Zimbabwe’s judiciary is conflicted. The party’s dilemma will be whether CCC legislative candidates who won parliamentary seats will be sworn in on 7 September while it calls for fresh polls.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In