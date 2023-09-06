Revving for redo

Zimbabwe: CCC approaches SADC to push for fresh polls

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on September 6, 2023 12:33

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party Citizen Coalition For Change (CCC) supporters stand outside Bindura Civil Court in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, Zimbabwe, 9 July,2023. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)
After the Zimbabwean presidential inauguration, the opposition CCC is engaging SADC countries to support its demands for new elections.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) abandoned the litigation route to challenge the 23 August reportedly irregular elections, saying Zimbabwe’s judiciary is conflicted. The party’s dilemma will be whether CCC legislative candidates who won parliamentary seats will be sworn in on 7 September while it calls for fresh polls.

