Prelude to COP28

Kenya: Financiers make fresh $23bn promises at Africa Climate Summit

By Herald Aloo

Posted on September 6, 2023 13:48

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada and Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye attend the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada and Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye attend the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Developed economies, financial institutions and energy firms have made billions of dollars worth of commitments to alleviate the climate catastrophe in Africa. Will they live up to their word?

Governments and international financiers have vowed to ramp up climate financing allocated for the continent, as Kenyan President William Ruto has pushed for more financial support during the three-day Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

