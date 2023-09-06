Governments and international financiers have vowed to ramp up climate financing allocated for the continent, as Kenyan President William Ruto has pushed for more financial support during the three-day Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In