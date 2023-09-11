printed palace

Can 3D printed homes close Kenya’s affordable housing gap?

By Kanika Saigal

Posted on September 11, 2023 08:43

3D printing, interlocking bricks and prefabs all aim to bring the cost of construction down in order to meet affordable housing targets.
Innovation is key to Kenya’s affordable housing ambitions as the cost of living spirals out of control.

Along the Nairobi Expressway, southeast of Nairobi in Athi River, is the 14Trees show house. The compact, one-story building stands out from the city’s modern malls, high-rise apartments and ramshackle convenience shops that otherwise line the highway.

