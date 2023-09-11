Can 3D printed homes close Kenya’s affordable housing gap?

Along the Nairobi Expressway, southeast of Nairobi in Athi River, is the 14Trees show house. The compact, one-story building stands out from the city’s modern malls, high-rise apartments and ramshackle convenience shops that otherwise line the highway.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In