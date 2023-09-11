WAR TALK

Niger accuses Paris of invasion plan as Macron rejects calls for French withdrawal

By AFP, Benjamin Roger

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 11, 2023 11:56

A soldier from the French Gendarmerie’s Special Intervention Unit (USIGN) in front of an NH90 Caiman helicopter at the Ouallam military base, Niger, on 15 July 2022. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP
A soldier from the French Gendarmerie’s Special Intervention Unit (USIGN) in front of an NH90 Caiman helicopter at the Ouallam military base, Niger, on 15 July 2022. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP

Over the weekend, Niger accused France of amassing military forces in several West African countries, as relations between Niamey and Paris plunge further into the abyss.

Junta spokesman Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane accused Paris of preparing an attack against Niger in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Last month the bloc had said it would use all measures, including military force, to reverse the 26 July putsch which overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Liberia 2023 presidential candidate Sara Beysolow Nyanti. (Facebook)

women power

Premium badgeLiberia: Former UN envoy steps up to unseat President Weah in elections Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the female presidential candidate on the ticket of the African Liberation League, is optimistic of blocking Weah’s second term. ...
© File photo of South African veteran spy tsar Sydney Mufamadi (L) standing with then-AU chairman Jean Ping (C) . (AFP/ Alexander Joe)

secret keeper

Premium badgeSyndey Mufamadi: Veteran South African spy with Ramaphosa’s ear The successful trip to Washington proves Mufamadi’s importance as a skilled politician who can straddle high-level intelligence and sound diplomacy.
Samuel Eto’o in Paris on 25 March 2021. Vincent Fournier for JA

Red card

Premium badgeThe 10+ trials of Cameroon football head and star Samuel Eto’o Since his election as head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o has made a number of decisions sparking controversy.
Aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Morocco © A general view of kitchen items on top of rubble from a building, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

'ball of fire'

Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000 The strongest-ever quake recorded in the North African country has killed at least 2,012 people and injured over 2,000, many seriously.