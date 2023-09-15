Tomorrow today

Brazzaville, future African capital of artificial intelligence?

By Olivier Caslin, from Brazzaville

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 15, 2023 09:06

Engineer Éric Armel Ndoumba, general coordinator of CARIA, on 28 June 2023 at the Université Denis Sassou-Nguesso, Kintélé, near Brazzaville. ©Arsène Mpiana for Jeune Afrique
Engineer Éric Armel Ndoumba, general coordinator of CARIA, on 28 June 2023 at the Université Denis Sassou-Nguesso, Kintélé, near Brazzaville. ©Arsène Mpiana for Jeune Afrique

A digital ecosystem is developing in the Republic of the Congo, boosted by this month’s opening of the first AI research centre in Africa.

On 24 February 2022, Congolese Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso led a government delegation to Denis Sassou-Nguesso University in Kintélé, on the northern outskirts of Brazzaville, to inaugurate the first campus of the African Research Center on Artificial Intelligence (Centre Africain de Recherche en Intelligence Artificielle, or CARIA).

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Angola is trying to reduce its oil dependence. REUTERS/Ed Cropley

New Asset Class

Premium badgeBanco de Fomento plans Angola’s first private credit fund to support diversification The bank is targeting foreign investors such as sovereign wealth and development funds to help Angola reduce reliance on oil.
© FILE PHOTO: High-tension electrical power lines are seen at the Azura-Edo Independent Power Plant (IPP) on the outskirt of Benin City in Edo state, Nigeria June 13, 2018. Picture taken June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo

lights off

Premium badgeNigeria suffers total blackout as power grid collapses Africa’s largest economy has for decades faced challenges in its power sector due to population growth, dilapidated infrastructure and corruption.
© Locomotive D-133 arrives at the railway station in Benguela, Angola. Opened in 1902, the Caminho de Ferro de Benguela originally ran to Lubumbashi in the Belgian Congo but currently only operates from Lobito. (WikimediaCommons/CC/David Stanley)

Back on track

Premium badgeUS and EU join forces on rail corridor in play for African minerals Western investments in rail links between Angola, DRC and Zambia aim to secure greater access to the raw materials powering the green energy revolutio...
© An irrigation system at a farm in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

water wars

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Race-based quotas for water licences worry farmers The ruling ANC has drafted a water licence bill that is criticised by the opposition DA party as being race-based and threatens agriculture.