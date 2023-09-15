Clearing the air

Madagascar: On the campaign trail, Andry Rajoelina addresses critics

By Olivier Caslin

Posted on September 15, 2023 11:29

Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina at the 33rd summit of African Union heads of state in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 9 February 2020. Photo: Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency/AFP
Announcing his re-election campaign for November, Madagascar’s outgoing president looks back over recent controversies, such as his dual citizenship.

In recent months, Madagascar’s outgoing President Andry Rajoelina has been in the news beyond the borders of his country. In June, the French newspaper Le Monde revealed a well-known secret in certain Malagasy circles, namely that the head of state, who has held a French passport since 2014, is a dual national.

