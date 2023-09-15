Madagascar: On the campaign trail, Andry Rajoelina addresses critics

In recent months, Madagascar’s outgoing President Andry Rajoelina has been in the news beyond the borders of his country. In June, the French newspaper Le Monde revealed a well-known secret in certain Malagasy circles, namely that the head of state, who has held a French passport since 2014, is a dual national.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In