fight club

Francis Ngannou: 10 things to know about the Cameroonian ‘Predator’ challenging Tyson Fury

By Yves Plumey Bobo

Posted on October 23, 2023 09:42

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou face off during a press conference in London. (Reuters/Andrew Boyers)
The MMA champion will face the heavyweight boxing champ in Riyadh on 28 October in a match that could make him the most feared fighter in the world.

It is the most highly-anticipated fight on the planet. On 28 October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou, heavyweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, will take on Tyson Fury, the British world heavyweight boxing champion.

On the night of the fight, ‘The Predator’, who made his name in MMA with his hellish uppercuts, will not only have fulfilled his dream of boxing, but will have the chance to become the most feared human being on the planet, of all time.

How did the Cameroon get to this pinnacle? Not without a fight. From being a child miner to the perils of crossing the Sahara and the Mediterranean, and standing up for the rights of his fellow sportsmen and women against the moneymakers, Ngannou punches above his 177kg in drive and determination.

  1. A difficult childhood

Francis

