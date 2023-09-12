sleeping giant

Kenya seeks to revive coffee sector after years of neglect

By Ken Waweru

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 12, 2023 12:51

A worker prepares coffee beans before storage at the Bradegate coffee factory in Karatina near Nyeri town, Kenya June 3, 2021. Picture taken June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
A worker prepares coffee beans before storage at the Bradegate coffee factory in Karatina near Nyeri town, Kenya June 3, 2021. Picture taken June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Kenya is trying to bump up coffee production, which once accounted for up to 40% of forex earnings in the country.

On the outskirts of Kenya’s capital, rising prices on the international market are reviving farmers’ interest in cultivating coffee, which has been largely abandoned over the past years.

The once-lush coffee plantations in regions bordering Nairobi were quickly gobbled up by blocks of apartments in recent years as farmers sold their land plots amid a surging demand for housing, with real estate investors tabling tempting offers.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Pathe staff walks in the hall of the newly opened Pathe cinema in Dakar, Senegal, October 2022. (Seyllou /AFP)

Africa rising

Premium badgeDakar nurtures its emerging middle class From supermarkets to local tourism, the middle-class is thriving in the Senegalese capital.
Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh shakes hands with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir while Kenya’s President William Ruto laughs with Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde at the media briefing after the close of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

on downside

Premium badgeNairobi Declaration proposes global carbon tax as climate talks intensify The tax aims to facilitate the transition to clean energy and foster the polluter pays principle.
Firefox_Screenshot_2021-03-08T15-34-06.512Z © REUTERS / Akintunde Akinleye

Inflection Point?

Premium badgeJumia’s Ghana CEO is confident he has recipe for profitability Jumia has never made a group profit but the national CEO for Ghana sees better times ahead.
Engineer Éric Armel Ndoumba, general coordinator of CARIA, on 28 June 2023 at the Université Denis Sassou-Nguesso, Kintélé, near Brazzaville. ©Arsène Mpiana for Jeune Afrique

Tomorrow today

Premium badgeBrazzaville, future African capital of artificial intelligence? A digital ecosystem is developing in the Republic of the Congo, boosted by this month’s opening of the first AI research centre in Africa.