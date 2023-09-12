Kenya seeks to revive coffee sector after years of neglect

On the outskirts of Kenya’s capital, rising prices on the international market are reviving farmers’ interest in cultivating coffee, which has been largely abandoned over the past years.
The once-lush coffee plantations in regions bordering Nairobi were quickly gobbled up by blocks of apartments in recent years as farmers sold their land plots amid a surging demand for housing, with real estate investors tabling tempting offers.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In