sluggish trade

Ghana, West Africa food security concerns rise on Niger sanctions

By Joseph Appiah-Dolphyne

Posted on September 12, 2023 08:16

A general view of the Makola market, one of the country’s largest trading centres in Accra, Ghana March 26, 2022. Picture taken March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A general view of the Makola market, one of the country’s largest trading centres in Accra, Ghana March 26, 2022. Picture taken March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

The challenges facing Ghanaian onion traders are not isolated as cross-border traders from Nigeria and other neighbouring countries also suffer similar fate. Niger also exports beans, millet and meat to several countries in West Africa.

The price of onions has almost doubled since July this year in Ghana following the recent coup in Niger, which has raised food security concerns in the West African country and the entire region.

