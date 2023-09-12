Ghana, West Africa food security concerns rise on Niger sanctions

The price of onions has almost doubled since July this year in Ghana following the recent coup in Niger, which has raised food security concerns in the West African country and the entire region.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In