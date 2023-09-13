consolidation

Accomplices and Allies: General Tiani seeks to establish control in Niger

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on September 13, 2023 09:03

In power in Niamey since 26 July following the ousting of Mohamed Bazoum, Abdourahamane Tiani is striving to solidify his status as head of state and resist external pressures. Despite some heavyweight supporters, his position remains precarious.

On 26 July, Abdourahamane Tiani emerged from relative obscurity to overthrow Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum. The self-proclaimed head of state has since been working to initiate a transition that has yet to gain the approval of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), and major international partners.

