Accomplices and Allies: General Tiani seeks to establish control in Niger

On 26 July, Abdourahamane Tiani emerged from relative obscurity to overthrow Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum. The self-proclaimed head of state has since been working to initiate a transition that has yet to gain the approval of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), and major international partners.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In