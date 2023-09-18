Lack of governor at Uganda central bank leaves structural vacuum

The lack of consensus on how power at Uganda’s central bank should be distributed lies behind the failure to appoint a permanent governor.
The country’s central bank has been without a governor since January 2022 when Emmanuel Mutebile died. President Yoweri Museveni hasn’t given a timescale for naming a replacement, leaving Michael Atingi-Ego to become an increasingly powerful figure as acting governor.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In