Not Again

In Mali, Timbuktu grapples with resurgent jihadist threat

By Flore Monteau

Posted on September 13, 2023 12:36

On the street in Timbuktu, Mali, in happier times. (Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0/Emilio Labrador)
Timbuktu, the city of 333 saints has been under jihadist blockade for a month, as residents struggle to live, and eat.

Facing dire circumstances, its residents find themselves trapped in the war between the Malian army and Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Sidi looks down at the sacks of rice stacked in his shop and wipes his brow. Temperatures in the region of Timbuktu are unusually high this rainy season. Due to the lack of rain, supply routes remain navigable, but it’s not the heat that burdens this shopkeeper.

For three weeks now, his city, situated over 1000 kilometres north of Bamako, has been under jihadist blockade.

“The price of essential goods continues to rise, as does fuel. It’s not just the city suffering; it’s the entire Timbuktu region,” says Sidi, surveying his dwindling stock. On 8 August, JNIM announced an embargo on the region, blocking major supply routes.

Isolation of the region

Everything is harder to come by, from sugar to milk and potatoes. “The

