World Bank, IMF set to return to Africa after 50 years despite Morocco’s quake

Morocco is keen to move forward with next month’s annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite last week’s devastating earthquake, marking the Bretton Woods institutions’ return to Africa for the first time in 50 years.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In