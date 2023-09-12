Into Africa

World Bank, IMF set to return to Africa after 50 years despite Morocco’s quake

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 12, 2023 09:22

People wait outside, at the Marrakech-Menara airport, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People wait outside, at the Marrakech-Menara airport, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Earthquake-ravaged Morocco is set to host next month the first annual meetings of the Bretton Woods institutions on the continent since 1973.

Morocco is keen to move forward with next month’s annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite last week’s devastating earthquake, marking the Bretton Woods institutions’ return to Africa for the first time in 50 years.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

A general view of the Makola market, one of the country’s largest trading centres in Accra, Ghana March 26, 2022. Picture taken March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

sluggish trade

Premium badgeGhana, West Africa food security concerns rise on Niger sanctions The challenges facing Ghanaian onion traders are not isolated as cross-border traders from Nigeria and other neighbouring countries also suffer simila...
An employee attends to a customer inside a mobile phone service centre operated by Kenyan telecom operator Airtel Kenya at the Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Cut Price Pitch

Premium badgeAirtel said to face institutional pressure to cut offer price for Uganda IPO Airtel Uganda’s IPO price tag is drawing investor scepticism with the mobile money business off the table.
The naira has lost more than 40% of its value since President Bola Tinubu’s decision in June to float it. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

bleak outlook

Premium badgeNigeria: Naira plunge, inflation put squeeze on banking sector The removal of fuel subsidies and implementation of a flexible exchange rate regime cause Nigerian banks to shoulder extra financial pressure.
Ghana is regulating cybersecurity activities and addressing associated issues. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

investment boost

Premium badgeGhana takes the lead in cybersecurity accreditation in Africa New licensing and accreditation system to secure cyberspace in the West African country is expected to pay dividends and be appealing to investors.