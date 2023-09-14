water wars

South Africa: Race-based quotas for water licences worry farmers

By Ray Mwareya

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 14, 2023 13:59

© An irrigation system at a farm in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)
An irrigation system at a farm in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

The ruling ANC has drafted a water licence bill that is criticised by the opposition DA party as being race-based and threatens agriculture.

Farmer Dirk Kegta is frustrated that to get new water-drawing rights from the Vaal River in South Africa’s maize belt in the Free State Province, he must give 30% of his farm’s equity to ‘blacks’.

“I hope this is a joke, or else our farms will be impossible to cultivate and raise livestock on,” he tells The Africa Report.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil at the Africa Oil Week in Cape Town © Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil, speaks to Reuters at the Africa Oil Week 2022 conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2, Cape Town, South Africa, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Shelley Christians

big hole

Premium badgeTullow Oil production outlook cut shows debt overhang still hampers investment Tullow Oil is struggling to convince analysts that it can deliver debt reduction alongside a growing business.
The FSDEA’s Kamba Dyami programme, which provides one laptop per pupil. January 2016. Facebook FSDEA

drawbacks

Premium badgeAngola’s sovereign wealth fund still in limbo despite improvements Created during the dos Santos era, Angola’s sovereign wealth fund is still finding its feet under the Lourenço administration.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS

too risky

Premium badgeNigeria: FX shortages frustrate Tinubu’s plan to lure FDI back Changes to the monetary policy have done little to attract foreign investors, as Africa’s largest economy continue to suffer a trade deficit.
eacopmap1 © Satellite image provided by by the EarthInsight research group in the US shows EACOP environmental impacts in Uganda’s Murchison Falls National Park.

Ripple Effect

Premium badgeNew satellite images show potential EACOP impact may be worse than feared Satellite images chart EACOP oil pipeline impacts in Uganda, Tanzania and the DRC.