MATCH OF THE WEEK

Angola’s Adalberto Costa Júnior keeps pressure on João Lourenço

By Estelle Maussion

Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 21, 2023 12:57

© Angola President João Lourenço vs UNITA party opposition leader Adalberto Costa Júnior
Angola President João Lourenço vs UNITA party opposition leader Adalberto Costa Júnior

Calling for the impeachment of Angolan President Lourenço is part of the opposition’s plan while jostling for power.

It was a quietly effective political stunt. In mid-July, just before the end of the parliamentary year, Angola’s main opposition party, União Nacional para a Independência Total de Angola (UNITA), led by Adalberto Costa Júnior, activated an unprecedented procedure: a request for the impeachment of President João Lourenço.

