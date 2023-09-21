Angola’s Adalberto Costa Júnior keeps pressure on João Lourenço

It was a quietly effective political stunt. In mid-July, just before the end of the parliamentary year, Angola’s main opposition party, União Nacional para a Independência Total de Angola (UNITA), led by Adalberto Costa Júnior, activated an unprecedented procedure: a request for the impeachment of President João Lourenço.

