Côte d’Ivoire’s PDCI party tries to limit electoral damage after Bédié’s death

For the Parti démocratique de Côte d’Ivoire (Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire, PDCI), the local elections on 2 September came with an added challenge: a month earlier, its emblematic leader Henri Konan Bédié died.

“It was a shock for all of us. We didn’t even have time to mourn before we had to leave for the ballot,” said one PDCI legislator.

“We have to acknowledge the courage of the candidates who went out and campaigned in spite of everything,” said the MP. The key statement was “winning in memory of President Bédié”.

Bédié had prepared his party well for this election, setting up the Election Management and Monitoring Committee, headed by one of his close associates, Niamkey Koffi, responsible for shortlisting candidates for the party’s nomination and supporting them in their campaigns.

Losing regions

Nonetheless, without its president, PDCI has to fight to maintain cohesion. It has