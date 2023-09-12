Why Singaporean trading giant Olam is under fire in Nigeria

The Olam group, a global agricultural commodities trading giant with a strong presence in Africa, is being investigated by Nigeria’s domestic intelligence service for suspected fraud involving foreign exchange transactions of up to $50bn, according to Nigerian press.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In