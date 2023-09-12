Fraud accusations

Why Singaporean trading giant Olam is under fire in Nigeria

By Estelle Maussion

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 12, 2023 13:39

FILE PHOTO: An Olam logo is pictured in their office in Singapore August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: An Olam logo is pictured in their office in Singapore August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The Asian trader, very active in Africa, has been hit by accusations of fraud involving foreign exchange transactions in Nigeria, one of its key markets. Olam denies all the allegations.

The Olam group, a global agricultural commodities trading giant with a strong presence in Africa, is being investigated by Nigeria’s domestic intelligence service for suspected fraud involving foreign exchange transactions of up to $50bn, according to Nigerian press.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

jad20230830-eco-benin-route-de-niamey-01-1256×628-1693408402 © The National Interstate Highway 2 (RNIE 2) runs from Cotonou to the border with Niger. Gabin Degan/CC BY-SA 4.0

projects suspended

Premium badgeCoup d’état in Niger: Is Niamey-Cotonou corridor a lost cause? With funding frozen since the Niger coup, a Niger-Benin road project to facilitate access of Nigerien goods has stalled.
A worker prepares coffee beans before storage at the Bradegate coffee factory in Karatina near Nyeri town, Kenya June 3, 2021. Picture taken June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

sleeping giant

Premium badgeKenya seeks to revive coffee sector after years of neglect Kenya is exerting efforts to push its coffee production, which once accounted for up to 40% of forex earnings in the country before plummeting.  
People wait outside, at the Marrakech-Menara airport, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Into Africa

Premium badgeWorld Bank, IMF set to return to Africa after 50 years despite Morocco’s quake Earthquake-ravaged Morocco is set to host next month the first annual meetings of the Bretton Woods institutions on the continent since 1973.
A general view of the Makola market, one of the country’s largest trading centres in Accra, Ghana March 26, 2022. Picture taken March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

sluggish trade

Premium badgeGhana, West Africa food security concerns rise on Niger sanctions The challenges facing Ghanaian onion traders are not isolated as cross-border traders from Nigeria and other neighbouring countries also suffer simila...