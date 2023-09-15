Dakar nurtures its emerging middle class

It’s a crucial question for any entrepreneur wishing to tackle the Dakar market: How do you define the middle class? Quantifying this emerging social group has become a topic of lively debate within international institutions and research centres.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In
More Business