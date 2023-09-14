More than 60 years after Francophone African countries gained independence, some are still lamenting the reasons why ‘France lost the Sahel’, while others are asking how social cohesion can be achieved in the region as quickly as possible – among them Gabon’s new transitional President Brice Oligui Nguema.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In